Local activist group to protest in response to hate crime incident

"Don't Be Silent North Buffalo" will be marching from North Park Community School to the corner of Parkside and Hertel, where the incident happened.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local activist group will be marching in Buffalo on Tuesday night to show that racism and intolerance don't belong in the City of Good Neighbors.

The idea for the event was sparked after Friday night's incident where two men threatened and directed racial slurs toward protesters. The incident is still under investigation, but one Cattaraugus County man has been charged with a hate crime in connection to the event.

On Tuesday evening, starting at 5:30, protesters will meet at the North Park Community School as a part of the "Don't Be Silent North Buffalo" march. Organizers said they will march from the school to the corner of Parkside and Hertel Avenues, which is where the incident happened.

"We hope this family-friendly gathering will not only drive home the message that hate and racism are not welcome here," organizers wrote on Facebook. "... and to make it clear that violence against peaceful protests and marches in our neighborhood will not be tolerated."