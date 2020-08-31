Cattaraugus County man charged with hate crime in Hertel Avenue confrontation with protesters

The man is charged with harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and a hate crime charge of menacing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A source tells 2 On Your Side a Franklinville man is in custody for an incident that happened during a protest on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo on Friday.

In the video shared on social media, two men can be seeing trying to block protesters from advancing up Hertel Avenue at Parkside Avenue. One of the men is shouting racist obscenities to the group and is holding a knife in his hand.

Some protesters used their bikes to protect themselves as they moved forward.

Police are on the scene and are talking to the men and telling protesters to continue on.

WARNING: Video contains offensive language