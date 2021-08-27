Genesee County man arraigned for threatening Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

Thomas Netter, 49, of Oakfield is charged with one count of aggravated harassment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Genesee County man faces up to a year in jail, accused of sending a threatening Facebook message to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Thomas Netter, 49, of Oakfield, was arraigned Friday morning on one count of Aggravated Harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said the alleged threat was made on January 29 and was related to COVID-19 mandates.

Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan issued a No Contact Order of Protection on Poloncarz' behalf.