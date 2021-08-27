Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes near Highmark Stadium ahead of Bills preseason game

Anyone who is not attending Saturday's preseason game is being told to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend in Orchard Park for their third and final preseason game.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers that a new traffic pattern will be in place near Highmark Stadium.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to both north and southbound traffic. The roadway will be closed until after the game.

According to the Sheriff's Office, parking lots two, three, four and six will all be accessible from Route 20A. Anyone who is unfamiliar with the stadium parking lots or traffic patterns is being advised to plan their trip beforehand.

After the game, Route 20A (Big Tree Road) will be altered to accommodate two lanes of one-way traffic, heading eastbound.