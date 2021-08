There have been a recent string of credit card thefts from cars at the park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their cars.

The reminder comes after another incident involving credit cards stolen from an unlocked car at Chestnut Ridge Park.

Last month sheriffs investigated the theft of multiple credit cards from the park that were later used at a the Walmart in Hamburg.

"Please please lock your vehicles and secure valuables, OR don't leave them, OR don't bring them," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.