Fifth teen arrested in kidnapping and rape case

Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 19, was arraigned Thursday morning. The four co-defendants were arrested in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the last of five teens was arrested on Thursday in a rape and kidnaping case.

Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 19, of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday morning on an indictment charging him with the following offenses:

One count of kidnapping in the first degree (class “A-I” felony)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” felony)

Fourteen counts of rape in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor)

He and his four co-defenders face over 205 total felony charges against them for the alleged rapes of two girls ages 11 and 16.

Patterson-Scott is alleged to be involved with an incident on November 20, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m when co-defendant Abdiwahab Sabtow and two juvenile offenders drove a 16-year-old victim to a park on the West Side of Buffalo instead of their intended destination. It's at the park the three defendants are accused of raping her.

Investigators alleged that after the assault, the defendants drove the victim to a location to pick up Patterson-Scott and co-defendant Bryce J. Baker. The five then drove the victim to West Ferry Street near Broderick Park where they allegedly raped the victim again.

The victims then allegedly drove the victim to a third location at Dart Street where they allegedly raped her again.

The DA's office says the girl was then held against her will until she was able to escape. A good samaritan saw her walking without shoes and then drove her to get help before she was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Patterson-Scott was located Wednesday at an apartment on Hedley Place in Buffalo where he was arrested on the indictment warrant.

Four co-defendants in this case were arraigned on the indictment in July 2021.