Single Moms Club hosts diaper giveaway ahead of Mother's Day

With a spike in the price of diapers, the need is great since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanking moms and giving back to them, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy's Single Moms Club hosted a Mommy and Me Giveaway in Partnership with Buffalo Diaper Bank.

"We owe so much to our mothers every day," Kennedy said. "This weekend we celebrate our moms. Especially every single day, we should be thanking our mothers and celebrating our moms throughout the community. The single moms that step up have to work even harder to provide for their families."

Single mothers throughout Western New York were linked with personal, educational, and career opportunities. They also received gift bags at the drive-up event outside Eight Days of Hope on Kensington Avenue.