International Institute of Buffalo in need of donations

The need has increased during the pandemic as survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and refugee families all need help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the pandemic the need for donations for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking did not let up, and now the International Institute of Buffalo needs your help.

Refugee families are also in need of basic household items, things many of us take for granted.

Socks and underwear are always needed, but there's a top 10 list, and it includes fans, umbrellas, and alarm clock radios. Those things can be new or used.

New or unused car seats are also in high demand for babies and toddlers.

The need is greater than ever before. In 2020, the Survivor Support Service Team helped more than 600 survivors. That is a 20-percent increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also helping resettle more people this year than during the rest of pandemic.

"I think it's really powerful for folks in the community to share with these new neighbors, and to really help them feel at home, and to think about the fact that for many folks, this is the first home that they have had that's their own," says Lauren Maguire, director of development and communications with the International Institute of Buffalo. "And so these little touches that we can add to bring some beauty, and some warmth, and some joy to these families I think is a really tremendously powerful gift we can give."

Maguire added, "Household goods in particular help our clients really experience the warmth of having their own home and we think this is a tremendously powerful way for individuals in the community to share some love and welcome with their neighbors."

There is also a donation drive-thru day on Friday, July 16 (716 Day) from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the International Institute of Buffalo at 864 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Here are the items that are most in need:

Fans, umbrellas, and alarm clock radios can be new or used

Only accepting new or unused kitchen garbage bins, pot and pan sets, silverware, drinking glasses, bath towels and washcloths, twin and queen comforters and sheets, and car seats for infants to toddlers

The International Institute of Buffalo is asking donors to stick to the list above because they have a limited donations space. The items listed are those that are most urgently needed right now.

In addition to the donation drive-thru, there are two other ways to donate: