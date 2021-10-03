Young boy donates piggy bank to Naval Park repairs

When four-year-old Arrow heard the USS The Sullivans was in danger of sinking, he wanted to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Support for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military park comes in all sizes, and we are not just talking dollar amounts. A young boy who made a heartfelt donation to the park's repair efforts will be honored Wednesday for his special gift.

Four-year-old Arrow lives right across the street from the park in the Marine Drive apartments. When he heard the story of the USS The Sullivans in need of emergency repairs, he was worried the ship would sink before he had a chance to go aboard it this summer. He knew he wanted to help.

Arrow smashed his piggy bank and brought his life savings of pennies and nickels to the park with his grandmother, Tara Welty, to try and give the historic ship new life.

Wednesday evening, Arrow will once again visit the park for a formal "thank you."