Free outdoor fitness classes returning to Canalside, MLK Park

Socially distant exercise to get underway Saturday, August 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been wanting to get back outside and get in a good workout, you can do it again for free starting Saturday, August 8.

That's when the City of Buffalo and BlueCross BlueShield will resume Fitness at Canalside and and Summer City Fitness at MLK Park.

After eight weeks of virtual classes, the now socially distant popular outdoor exercise series returns.

If you're still not ready to take part in a group setting, Summer City Fitness will be recorded each week with a link posted on the city's website, so you can exercise in the comfort of your own home.

"Thanks to a lot of hard work and creativity, we are pleased to again team up with BlueCross BlueShield on Summer City Fitness at MLK, Jr. Park," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "I encourage city residents to join us on Saturdays for a fun, safe and lively in-person class, or join us virtually from your own home, if that makes you feel more comfortable."

Class size will be limited in accordance with current state guidelines and monitored to make sure social distancing is enforced. Registration is required and masks must be worn when arriving and leaving.