Fitness in the Park moves back outside

Free outdoor fitness classes resume today, while virtual classes will also continue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As WNY continues the reopening process, another popular event is moving back outside.

Fitness in the Parks, presented by Independent Health and YMCA Buffalo Niagara, traditionally held at nine different locations every summer, went to online only classes earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Now you can safely get fit outdoors or virtually from home with Fitness in the Parks,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist at Independent Health. “No registration required, and all classes are free. Simply join us at the outdoor classes or online at the scheduled times. The choice is yours!”

First up at Day Road Park in Lockport will be a Fusion class starting at 5:30, Monday, July 27. A complete schedule of classes, dates and locations can be found here.

The outdoor classes are limited to 30 participants on a first-come, first-served basis; face coverings are required before and after class; and designated space markers will allow participants and instructors to maintain at least 6-feet separation. Water, mats and other equipment will not be provided.

Five virtual classes via Facebook Live that got underway during the outbreak will continue.