Free drive-in movie series returns to Outer Harbor for second season

The free event will take place on three separate dates -- July 17, July 31, and August 21 -- at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Event Space, located at 325 Fuhrmann Boulevard. Two films will be featured on each date; tickets are required to attend.

Here's the full movie schedule:

July 17

"Up" - 4 p.m.

"Jurassic Park" - 8 p.m.

July 31

"Toy Story" - 4 p.m.

"Breakfast Club" - 8 p.m.

August 21

"Raya and the Last Dragon" - 4 p.m.

"A Star is Born" - 8 p.m.

In order to attend one of the movies, you must first present a ticket at the gate. One ticket will be required per vehicle; tickets will only be valid for one moving showing. Any vehicles that show up without a ticket will not be allowed in.

According to the Buffalo Waterfront, outside food and beverages will be allowed at the drive-in movie series; however, alcoholic beverages will not be permitted.

For more information, or to get a ticket to one of the showings, click here.