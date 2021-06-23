Free drive-in movie series returns to Outer Harbor for second season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The drive-in movie series is returning to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this summer for its second season.
The free event will take place on three separate dates -- July 17, July 31, and August 21 -- at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Event Space, located at 325 Fuhrmann Boulevard. Two films will be featured on each date; tickets are required to attend.
Here's the full movie schedule:
July 17
"Up" - 4 p.m.
"Jurassic Park" - 8 p.m.
July 31
"Toy Story" - 4 p.m.
"Breakfast Club" - 8 p.m.
August 21
"Raya and the Last Dragon" - 4 p.m.
"A Star is Born" - 8 p.m.
In order to attend one of the movies, you must first present a ticket at the gate. One ticket will be required per vehicle; tickets will only be valid for one moving showing. Any vehicles that show up without a ticket will not be allowed in.
According to the Buffalo Waterfront, outside food and beverages will be allowed at the drive-in movie series; however, alcoholic beverages will not be permitted.
For more information, or to get a ticket to one of the showings, click here.
