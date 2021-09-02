Free car seat check September schedule for Erie and Niagara counties

Five free child seat inspections will take place this month.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — There are plenty of opportunities this month to get your child's car seat checked this month.

The Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents of five free safety inspections offered in September. At these checks, certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats using the "Learn, Practice, and Explain" model to help parents.

Advice will be provided on proper instillation and selection of proper car seats.

Free checks are scheduled for:

Saturday, September 4 (by appointment only) at Catholic Health of Buffalo Regional Administrative Center, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Tuesday, September 14 at Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Friday, September 17 at Trinity Medical OB/GYN, 897 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

Saturday, September 25 at Trinity Medical OB/GYN, 550 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

Sunday, September 26 at Trinity Medical OB/GYN, 94 Olean Street, East Aurora

More information can be found online or by contacting Christina Lewis at (716) 344-7357 or at clewis4@chsbuffalo.org.