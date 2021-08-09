Academic goals set as Hamburg Central School District welcomes students

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Central School District is one of many welcoming back students in person. In addition to health and safety requirements, the district is taking extra steps to make sure students are all on the same page when it comes to learning.
Superintendent Michael Cornell said there wasn't a drastic learning deficit as students adjusted to remote and hybrid learning models. He did say that as the district moves forward, there are goals each school is aiming for academically, and additional resources have been brought in to help make that happen.
"There's no substitute for in-person learning every day. We understand that for what it is," Cornell told 2 On Your Side.
"We did hire some AIS reading and AIS math help, some interventionists to help in the younger grades to make sure that the benchmarks for language acquisition and numeracy acquisition are being met."
Cornell also mentioned each student is assessed, just as they have been every year, and the faculty and staff are prepared to adjust as needs come up. Summer school also presented an opportunity to get an early assessment of what teachers should expect going into the academic year.