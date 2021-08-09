Academic goals set as Hamburg Central School District welcomes students

Superintendent Michael Cornell says extra academic support will be available for students, especially younger ones.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Central School District is one of many welcoming back students in person. In addition to health and safety requirements, the district is taking extra steps to make sure students are all on the same page when it comes to learning.

Superintendent Michael Cornell said there wasn't a drastic learning deficit as students adjusted to remote and hybrid learning models. He did say that as the district moves forward, there are goals each school is aiming for academically, and additional resources have been brought in to help make that happen.

"There's no substitute for in-person learning every day. We understand that for what it is," Cornell told 2 On Your Side.

"We did hire some AIS reading and AIS math help, some interventionists to help in the younger grades to make sure that the benchmarks for language acquisition and numeracy acquisition are being met."