Consumer alert issued on back-to-school safety

New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued advice for how to protect against identity theft, dorm safety, and back-to-school shopping warnings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On top of all the stress of back to school, parents and students are reminded to think about safety risks.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is issuing safety tips for students and families about privacy, dorms, and back to school spending.

“Heading back to school is often an exciting time for families, and it’s also an opportunity to start new routines,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. “As part of your new back-to-school routine, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider some basic tips to help keep students from elementary school to college safe this school year.”

Identity theft has been a growing problem for the state. From 2019 to 2020, reports of identity theft increase by 85%, according to Federal Trade Commission Consumer Sentinel Network.

Consumer Protects offered the following tips to prevent identity theft during the back to school season:

Put names and other identifying information like address and phone number on the inside of backpacks and lunch boxes. Initials on the outside can be ok.

Be careful when providing personal information to register for after school activities. If asked for your Social Security number, ask why and insist on using other identifying information.

Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry to prevent calls from telemarketers who ask for personal information.

Check social media for any personal information you or your children may have posted. Talk about internet safety with children and make sure they don't post their full name, address, phone number, social security number or where they go to school. This information makes them vulnerable to account hacking.

Turn on two-factor authentication, which requires your password and extra security to verify your identity to sign into an account.

First time college students living in the dorms for the first time also have to keep in mind safety precautions about fires, which is one of the biggest hazards.

Consumer Protects suggesting being aware about the following information:

Locate smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in dorm or off-campus housing and check to make sure the alarms are working.

Check for working sprinklers and fire extinguishers. Students living off-campus are more at risk because these systems are not checked as frequently as those on campus.

Make note of nearest emergency exits.

Make sure to not overload outlets to prevent fires. Plugging in too many items can overload the outlet and start a fire.

Review the emergency plan in case of a fire or carbon monoxide leak. Make sure that everyone knows where to meet and what to do if there is an emergency.

There are even risks associated with back-to-school shopping. Consumer Protections is suggesting people take note of the following mistakes made while shopping: