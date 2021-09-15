In Fredonia, panel addresses New York State marijuana legalization

The five-member panel answered questions about the new law and what it will mean for the village. It was an informational session and encouraged collaboration.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A community panel in Fredonia discussed marijuana legalization in New York.

The five-member panel answered questions Wednesday night about the new law and what it will mean for the village. It was an informational session to answer community questions and encourage collaboration on the topic.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone was in attendance, and he told 2 On Your Side that he has concerns about the law.

"I am concerned about the legalization of marijuana," Quattrone said. "I don't know that it has been researched enough. From the research I've done and had the opportunity, my concern is the potency of the marijuana now, and the lack of research that has been done on how potent the marijuana is."

According to the Post Journal, the Fredonia Police chief said during a recent Fredonia Board of Trustees meeting that he believes the village should opt out of licensed marijuana selling.