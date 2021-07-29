Cassadaga to hold public hearing on proposed marijuana laws

The deadline for communities and local governments to decide on allowing marijuana dispensaries is December 31.

CASSADAGA, N.Y. — The Village of Cassadaga is one step closer to deciding whether or not they want marijuana dispensaries located within village limits.

While a decision is still up in the air, on Wednesday, the village board moved to introduce two laws related to the issue. The first law opts out of licensing and establishing marijuana dispensaries, while the second law opts out of licensing so-called "cannabis bars."

Village of Cassadaga to intro. cannabis local law to opt out of allowing dispensaries within village limits shortly...here’s the agenda tn.



Few are gathered to share comments...we'll have more on when the public hearing is scheduled after the mtg.

Deputy Mayor Bill Astry says, he anticipates two things having an impact on the community's decision - population and money.

"The amount of money that we may get from this is pretty minimal, we're a small village," Astry explains.

With a population size of just over six hundred residents, Astry tells 2 On Your Side, it may also depend on what larger municipalities close by are doing - like Fredonia and Dunkirk.

A public hearing is scheduled on August 11 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss both laws. The board says a final decision could be made as soon as the end of August at their next meeting.

