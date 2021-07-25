Marijuana issue faces hurdles in Town of Orchard Park

There is an apparent 50-50 town board vote. There are only two official town board members who can vote since they had downsized from three decision-makers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the passage of New York's marijuana legalization, every community and their local government must technically decide by December 31 if they want to opt out of that state agreement which would allow for marijuana dispensaries within town, village, or city limits.

That's the subject of discussion right now in one prominent Southtowns community.

This is quite an interesting situation in the town of Orchard Park because of its current government situation. There are only two official town board members who can vote on this since they had downsized down to three decision-makers, including the supervisor.

That former supervisor, Patrick Keem, actually resigned last year for personal family reasons. Come next January the town government will go up to a five-member board with the election of new board members and a supervisor in November.

However, for now, and the rest of this calendar year, there is an apparent town board 50-50 vote split on the question of whether the Town of Orchard Park should opt-out to allow retail dispensaries and actual consumption in a particular business location.

Technically without a majority to opt-out, that would allow Democratic Councilman Conor Flynn to prevail with his position that the town should allow marijuana distribution. His feeling, as he told 2 On Your Side in a brief phone conversation, is to look at the eventual zoning regulations to allow such activity within the town.

We were able to interview Republican Councilman Gene Majchrzak, who is also running for town supervisor in the November election. He says he feels the town government should opt out for this year with the chance to rejoin the state program in following years. That is after the new board members and a new supervisor are elected and sworn in.

Also, there is one more factor with a survey for town residents on the town government website with questions on allowing dispensaries or on-site consumption. It is only for the 30,000 town residents and will only run through August 15.