Trucker who claimed to be carrying wax pleads guilty to trying to bring 30 hockey bags of marijuana into the US

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canadian trucker who claimed to be carrying a shipment of wax has pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute marijuana.

The US Attorney's office says Xiao Liu was stopped in the truck processing lane at the Peace Bridge in January when suspicions about what he was hauling led to an x-ray inspection for further processing.

That scan led to the discovery of a hockey bags stacked from the floor to the ceiling in the bunk area of the tractor cab. The officer immediately detected a smell consistent with marijuana. When he opened one of the vacuum sealed bags, he found it to contain a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Customs Border officers then offloaded a total of 30 hockey bags which contained 1,139 vacuum sealed bags of the suspected drug.