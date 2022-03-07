Proceeds from Fred Astaire Dance Studio's showcase to be donated to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

Fred Astaire Dance Studio's first in-person showcase since the pandemic will take place on Sunday, March 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At its first in-person showcase since the pandemic began, a local dance studio is donating proceeds to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios (FADS) in Buffalo is partnering with Father Yuriy Kasyanov and the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Buffalo to donate a portion of their ticket sales to support the cause.

The Spring Showcase takes place March 20 at 2 p.m. with a speaking program at the top. Dinner and dancing takes place after the showcase at 6 p.m., but patrons can choose to just attend the showcase section.

Before the crisis in Ukraine began, Showcase organizers were going to designate partial ticket proceeds to Visually Impaired Advancement in Buffalo. Some of the proceeds will still go to them in addition to raising money for the efforts in Ukraine.