Buffalo Balloon Co. sending supplies to help people fleeing Ukraine

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buffalo Balloon Co. has been collecting much-needed items like medical supplies, clothing, and non-perishable foods for people fleeing Ukraine.

The flood of donations now filling up a lot of their store in Williamsville.

The plan is to ship everything — bandages, medication, blankets, and much more — to Poland, where people there will distribute the items to those in need.

"We have been so overjoyed and so overwhelmed with all the love that people from Buffalo just can't help but give," Lydia Dominick, the store owner, told 2 On Your Side on Saturday.

"So I'm going to meet my friend in Poland that we're shipping this to, and bring all of this to the border, and what my friend is already doing is she is helping to find families a place to live while they can't."

She added the next necessity is financial help to help pay for shipping all of these donations to those in need.

The company has already seen so many people step in and help.

"We've seen an outpouring of love from people here and it's hard to sit and watch what's happening, watch the news and not be able to do anything about it," Dominick told 2 On Your Side on Friday.

"I think it's important that we pray and petition heaven for their safety, but equally as important to do something to go into action and to help. I didn't know where to start but we started and people have really responded."