As Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Western New Yorkers are helping Ukrainians

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo native Andrew Kulyk makes frequent trips to Ukraine to visit family, and it's part of the reason the country is a second home to him.

"I really thought, and a lot of people thought, this would never really happen," Kulyk said.

It's only making Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week that much harder.

Kulyk says his cousin's family went from enjoying everyday life in their apartment to suddenly staying at a bomb shelter for a night in western Ukraine.

"They have acquired food stuff, gas for their car, they have been able to get money from the ATM. They've gone through air raid drills, and they're just sheltering in place right now. Just like we are watching television and the news stories, they're doing the same and hoping for the best, but fearing the worst," Kulyk said.

Only being to watch is the worst part.

"The first feeling was helplessness. Helplessness, and almost like a rage," Dianna Derhak said.

Derhak is a Buffalo native who also lived in Ukraine for 14 years. She is helping to make other community members not just watch, but act.

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is holding a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday so members there can send first aid kits to the Ukrainian military, as well as food and other supplies to some Ukrainian civilians who are choosing to stay there.

"There is nowhere to go, and two, there's a sense of, 'We're going to fight for our land,' " Kulyk said.

As the United States and other countries issue sanctions against Russia, Andrew says he would like to see Buffalonians stop supporting and even write to organizations or companies who do business with Russian companies to help cut off their economy.

Derhak wants people to contact local officials.

"And say protect the skies over Ukraine with a no-fly zone, much harder sanctions. We're dancing around Ukraine with the sanctions," she said.

She says there's just too much at stake.

"For the free world, Russia must fail," Derhak said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also issues this statement:

"Like millions across the globe, New Yorkers are watching the situation in Ukraine with fear and outrage. New York is proudly home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. We condemn the unjustified violence and we are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis.