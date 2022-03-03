NY Attorney General to residents: be smart with Ukraine donations

Letitia James offered tips for New Yorkers on how to wisely choose where to donate money, and how to spot scams.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An outpouring of support for Ukraine has led to charitable donations, but New York's attorney general is warning people to be cautious when doing so.

Letitia James offered tips for New Yorkers on how to wisely choose where to donate money, and how to spot people who are attempting to take advantage of well-meaning individuals who are concerned about Russia's invasion of its neighbor to the west.

“At a time of great chaos, confusion, and destruction, it is imperative that New Yorkers be on alert for potential risks to when donating to charitable causes,” James said Thursday in a statement.

“Many New Yorkers are eager to do their part to help the Ukrainian people, but scammers often take advantage of crises to exploit our generosity and compassion. We will continue to do all that we can to support Ukraine, and I encourage anyone who has experienced any issues to contact my office.”

Among the tips James told New Yorkers to keep in mind:

Find out who is soliciting for money. Verify that the people behind the email are really are a charity.

Be mindful when donating money through websites. Don't assume that the charities recommended have already been vended by a site host.

Check an organization's history before before giving any money.

Find out how your donation would be used.

Don't give cash. When donating, make a check payable to the group, or through the charity's website.

Be careful giving out personal information.

Also, report suspicious organizations so that others don't get scammed.

James also issued a statement warning people to beware of any potential price gouging of fuel, other goods and services as well as encouraging people to protect themselves from cybersecurity threats.