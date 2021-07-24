Food Truck Rodeo continues in Amherst

Three more food truck events are scheduled to take place over the next three months.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A popular Northtowns event is back for the summer. The Town of Amherst on Friday held its second summer food truck event.

The town recently changed laws regarding how food trucks can operate, which led to these monthly events.

All food truck events run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The remainder of the schedule includes:

Friday, August 20, Senior Center/Walton Woods

Friday, September 24, Senior Center/Walton Woods

Friday, October 22, Royal Park

"Recently, the town passed changes on how food trucks do business in the Town of Amherst," Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement last month, announcing the events. "One of those changes was a reduction in the permit fee required by the town. We see this as an opportunity to reach out to food truck operators and welcome them into the town."

He added, "One of our goals, as we begin to step into pandemic recovery mode, is to foresee opportunities for businesses, and make sure we are doing our part to welcome and encourage a healthy economy in the town, especially to our small business owners."