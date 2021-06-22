Food Truck Tuesdays returning to Larkinville in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ever-popular Food Truck Tuesdays will be returning to Larkin Square in Buffalo this summer.
Dozens of trucks will return to Larkinville starting July 13 until August 31. The event runs each Tuesday night from 5-8 p.m.
Just like in years past, the event will feature food trucks from across the Buffalo and Rochester areas of all different cuisines. There will also be live music, drinks and more. Guests are welcome to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, but no pets, smoking or outside food and drinks will be allowed.
This year, food trucks will be partnering with Independent Health to offer at least one healthy menu option at each truck.