Cheektowaga Police announce plans for National Night Out

Cheektowaga Police will host Touch A Truck event for National Night Out.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department announced plans for this year's National Night Out.

The department said it will be hosting a Touch A Truck event on Tuesday, August 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event is a timed ticketed event. The department said a quiet hour will be reserved from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for the sound-sensitive community.

Tickets are $5 per person, which includes one-hour admission to the Touch A Truck area, popcorn, face painting, and a frozen treat from Chilly Billy's Ice Cream Truck.

All the proceeds collected will be distributed by the Cheektowaga Neighborhood Watch to various charities during the holidays.

The department said it will be accepting canned goods on behalf of Resurrection Life Food Pantry, which provides immediate services to families and individuals in the community.