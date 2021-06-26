Amherst holds first food truck event for summer season

Food trucks and hungry patrons gathered Friday night at Veterans Canal Park for the food truck rodeo, from 4 to 7 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst recently changed town laws regarding how food trucks can operate, which led to its first food truck rodeo of the summer season.

Food trucks and hungry patrons gathered Friday night at Veterans Canal Park for the food truck rodeo, which is really just food trucks gathering in a central spot for people to enjoy.

The next food truck rodeo isn't until July 23 in Amherst at North Forest Park. All food truck events run from 4 to 7 p.m.

The remainder of the schedule includes:

Friday, July 23, North Forest Park

Friday August 20, Senior Center/Walton Woods

Friday, September 24, Senior Center/Walton Woods

Friday, October 22, Royal Park

"Recently, the town passed changes on how food trucks do business in the Town of Amherst," Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement. "One of those changes was a reduction in the permit fee required by the town. We see this as an opportunity to reach out to food truck operators and welcome them into the town."

"One of our goals, as we begin to step into pandemic recovery mode, is to foresee opportunities for businesses, and make sure we are doing our part to welcome and encourage a healthy economy in the town, especially to our small business owners," said Kulpa.

The food trucks that participated in Friday's event included Steaksters, Cheesy Chick, House of Munch, Babz BBQ, Lugias on Wheels, KCafe, and Mother Cluckers.

There was a DJ at the event, dance and hula hoops competitions, and more to engage people in attendance.