Fire causes $100,000 in damage Friday morning in Clarence Center

The fire is said to have started by a pool heater.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Clarence Center as well as multiple other area fire departments responded to a fire that started at a pool heater Friday morning.

The house owner who lived on Creekbend Court called about a fire from her pool heater spreading to her house around 10:50. Clarence Center, Main Transit, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire was marked under control around 11:30. Crews were back in service around 12:30 p.m.

The scene is currently under investigation. An estimated $100,000 in damage was caused by the fire. 

