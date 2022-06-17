Fire causes $100,000 in damage Friday morning in Clarence Center

The fire is said to have started by a pool heater.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Clarence Center as well as multiple other area fire departments responded to a fire that started at a pool heater Friday morning.

The house owner who lived on Creekbend Court called about a fire from her pool heater spreading to her house around 10:50. Clarence Center, Main Transit, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire was marked under control around 11:30. Crews were back in service around 12:30 p.m.