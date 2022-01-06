3 girls were burned by alcohol fueled fire used to cook marshmallows

One of the girls was airlifted to Kessler Burn and Trauma Center in Rochester, according to Cheektowaga Police.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Three girls were burned when a small alcohol fueled fire being used to cook marshmallows spilled over, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department. One of the girls was taken to the Kessler Burn and Trauma Center in Rochester.

According to Cheektowaga Police, the girls ages 4, 7 and 9, were burned on the evening of May 26. Police, Southline Fire District and AMR Ambulance personnel responded to a Jeffrey Drive home just after 8:30 p.m.

The three girls were treated by paramedics and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. A 9-year-old was listed in critical condition and airlifted to the burn center, according to police.

Cheektowaga Police Fire Investigators are investigating the incident. The mother of the children was present while the girls were roasting marshmallows.