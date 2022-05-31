Buffalo firefighters battle blaze on Massachusetts Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters were called to the city's West Side early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that impacted multiple homes.
At least three homes caught fire on Massachusetts Avenue at Prospect Avenue. 2 On Your Side's photographer at the scene says at least one of the houses involved appears to be completely destroyed.
2 On Your Side's Hyatt Camera, which is over a mile away from the fire, could see smoke billowing from the scene.
It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the blaze.
This is a breaking story. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.