Buffalo firefighters battle blaze on Massachusetts Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters were called to the city's West Side early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that impacted multiple homes.

At least three homes caught fire on Massachusetts Avenue at Prospect Avenue. 2 On Your Side's photographer at the scene says at least one of the houses involved appears to be completely destroyed.

2 On Your Side's Hyatt Camera, which is over a mile away from the fire, could see smoke billowing from the scene.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Several homes on Massachusetts Ave @ Prospect caught fire this morning. Dozens and dozens of firefighters are here trying to contain things as the neighbors watch in disbelief. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/gTmhvGeBTg — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) May 31, 2022