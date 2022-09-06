Hindu Cultural Society heavily damaged in two-alarm fire

Fire officials say despite the fire being contained to the second floor, other parts of the building suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Hindu Cultural Society of Western New York building in Amherst suffered serious damage after a fire broke out late Thursday night.

Crews were notified of a smoke alarm activation just before 11:00 Thursday night. Getzville firefighters arriving at the scene on North French Road found smoke coming from the second floor, and called in a second alarm. In total, five other fire companies assisted with the fire.

According to fire officials, firefighters faced heavy smoke conditions inside the building. They were able to contain the fire to a second floor worship area, but say other parts of the building suffered heavy smoke and water damage.