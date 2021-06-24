FeedMore WNY buys more than 1.6M pounds of food through Nourish New York Program

In total, the organization has purchased more than $2.6 million in agricultural products to help New York farms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY has announced it bought more than 1.6 million pounds of surplus food through the Nourish New York program.

This includes 597,827 pounds of dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt, 895,952 pounds of produce like cabbage, potatoes, and greens, and 181,007 pounds of meat. In total, the organization bought more than $2.6 million in products to help New York farms.

"As we reach the summer season, the demand for food will continue to rise with more children out of school," said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball. "Our partnership with FeedMore WNY has been crucial in making the link that has helped keep our farms and food businesses going while keeping families fed. I appreciate all the efforts made by FeedMore WNY to build and maintain relationships with New York State producers and farmers to continue to provide nutritious foods.”

Purchases were made directly from produce farms and dairy manufacturers in New York.

“In 2020, FeedMore WNY distributed more than 17.5 million pounds of food through our food distribution network to our Western New York neighbors in need – a 33% increase compared with 2019," said Tara Ellis, President and CEO of FeedMore WNY. "We are extremely grateful to New York State and the Nourish New York for creating this program during such a critical time to ensure that a variety of healthy food is available to every hungry child, family, older adult, and veteran in Western New York.”