Community Beer Works, 26 Shirts hosting summer kickoff event Sunday

Anyone planning on attending the event is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or canned good for FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community Beer Works and 26 Shirts are teaming up to bring you a new beer brewed for a great cause.

On Sunday, June 20, Community Beer Works and 26 Shirts are hosting a summer kickoff event featuring the new Good Intentions IPA. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the new beer will go directly to FeedMore WNY.

The kickoff is happening at Community Beer Works' recently renovated tap room from noon to 6 p.m. The event will also feature a 26 Shirts pop-up sale from noon to 4 p.m., and free axe-throwing with Hatchets and Hops from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.