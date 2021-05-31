FeedMore WNY holding several food distribution events this week

Several food distribution events are being held this week across Western New York. Dates and locations vary.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY's Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food this week at seven different locations.

Two distribution events will take place on Tuesday, June 1:

The first distribution site is Operation Good Neighbor Pantry located at 2030 South Creek Road in North Evans. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The second location will be at the Salvation Army Buffalo located at 960 Main Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Two more distribution events are planned for Wednesday, June 2:

The first distribution site is Valley Community Association Pantry located at 93 Leddy Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

The second location will be at the Eden-North Collins Food Pantry located at 2059 Franklin Street in North Collins. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Another distribution event will be happening on Thursday, June 3:

The food distribution will take place at Gerard Place located at 2515 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The final two distribution events will take place on Friday, June 4:

The first distribution site is DePaul Properties located at 238 Ontario Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second location will be at the Salvation Army Tonawanda located at 46 Broad Street in Tonawanda. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FeedMore WNY notes that times and locations are subject to change. To view the full schedule of mobile food pantry distributions happening in June, click here.