FeedMore WNY holding several food distribution events this week

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY's Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food this week at seven different locations.
Two distribution events will take place on Tuesday, June 1:
- The first distribution site is Operation Good Neighbor Pantry located at 2030 South Creek Road in North Evans. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- The second location will be at the Salvation Army Buffalo located at 960 Main Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Two more distribution events are planned for Wednesday, June 2:
- The first distribution site is Valley Community Association Pantry located at 93 Leddy Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m
- The second location will be at the Eden-North Collins Food Pantry located at 2059 Franklin Street in North Collins. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Another distribution event will be happening on Thursday, June 3:
- The food distribution will take place at Gerard Place located at 2515 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The final two distribution events will take place on Friday, June 4:
- The first distribution site is DePaul Properties located at 238 Ontario Street in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The second location will be at the Salvation Army Tonawanda located at 46 Broad Street in Tonawanda. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
FeedMore WNY notes that times and locations are subject to change. To view the full schedule of mobile food pantry distributions happening in June, click here.
