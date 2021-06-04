'Spread the Love': peanut butter in demand for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY will be seeking donations to replenish its peanut butter supply at five different locations on Saturday.

Another Spread the Love peanut butter drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at these sites across Western New York:

FeedMore WNY says peanut butter is "one of the nonprofit’s most highly requested items by partner agencies and hungry community members. Not only is peanut butter a nutritious form of protein, but it is a staple menu item for FeedMore WNY’s BackPack Program, which provides bags of easy-to-prepare, kid-friendly food to children in need."