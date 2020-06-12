Family photos with Santa on Sunday will benefit Kevin Guest House

One Buffalo nonprofit is offering the opportunity to have your photo taken while also helping out their cause.

If you haven't gotten photos taken for your family holiday cards yet, one Buffalo nonprofit is giving you the chance to have your photo taken while also helping out their cause.

Kevin Guest House posted on their social media accounts that they are hosting socially distant photos with Santa. For a donation of $50 or more, a professional photographer will take your family photo.

There are still slots open for our Buffalo Family in Focus photos this weekend! On Saturday and Sunday we are hosting socially distant photos with Santa taken by a professional photographer. An electronic photo will be emailed. Sign up at: https://t.co/TqqUofkvlO pic.twitter.com/fiIZkW7u5g — Kevin Guest House (@KevinGuestHouse) December 4, 2020

The organization provides a comfortable place to stay in the medical campus for families receiving treatment. Kevin Guest House says they were the first healthcare hospitality house in America.

Kevin Guest House posted on Facebook that one donation alone is enough to fund an overnight stay for two guests at the house.