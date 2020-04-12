Holiday happenings across WNY tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is in full swing across WNY and although things may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, there are still ways to take part and enjoy it.
- Two tree lightings are taking place Friday night and can be watched from the comfort of your living room. Mayor Byron Brown will light the City Hall Christmas tree around 5:15 p.m. in Niagara Square. The event will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page.
- Down at Canalside, this year's tree lighting ceremony will honor front line workers. Ribbons with their names will adorn the tree. The ribbons were sold through the BFLO store with all proceeds benefiting the WNY Hospital Relief Fund. A registered nurse working on the COVID unit at Buffalo General Hospital will represent all frontline workers in lighting the tree during the virtual event. The site will be closed to the public, but people are encouraged to tune in virtually when the flip is switched around 5:45 p.m.
- The Downtown Holiday Cruise takes place from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in Jamestown. The annual tree lighting at Tracy Plaza will be streamed online prior to a 'parade in reverse'. Stationary floats will be on display along Third St. Residents are encouraged to drive thru and view the displays. Santa will be on hand to wave to the children as they pass by. The driving route will run from Washington St. east to Prendergast. Spectators are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Resource Center's Toys for Tots program. There will be a contact free donation site set up at the end of the route.
- The Eastern Hills Church Christmas Experience is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The 'Simply Christmas Event' is a drive-thru family experience in the front parking lot.
- The Hertel Holiday Walk, aimed at supporting local businesses takes place Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Shops and restaurants taking part will be following all CDC recommended guidelines to keep everyone safe. Special guests Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be cruising in their sleigh up and down the Avenue.
- Ansar Fragrances and More is hosting a Holiday Pop-Up from 10 AM-6PM along Black Lives Matter Way in Buffalo. The store, located at 1371 Fillmore Avenue, says it is offering "the best smelling oil fragrances in town".
Already underway, the annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is in full swing in Hamburg.