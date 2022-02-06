Fairy House Festival returning to Artpark in July

The festival will return to Artpark for its 12th year on Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The annual Artpark Fairy House Festival is returning to Lewiston this summer.

Artpark says the festival will return for its 12th year on Saturday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will not only be able to check out fairy house creations, but also enjoy an immersive performing arts festival, with interactive performances by local actors, modern dance and music.

The festival will feature whimsical and enchanting Artpark fairies, as well as roaming musicians who will be outfitted in costumes designed by multimedia artist Uta Bekaia.

"He [Bekaia] creates performances and installations inhabited with wearable sculptures, exploring his historical cultural background and cycles of the universe," Artpark said in a press release.

Anyone attending the event will also be able to listen to musical guests Mucca Pazza along with a rock and roll marching band, street theater extravaganza.

There will also be aerial and acrobatic feats created by Anouk Vallée-Charest, who previously worked with Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize. The performance, titled "Battements de Cirque" features juggling, balance, aerial fabric, aerial hoop and more.

Any local professional or amateur artists interested in participating in the fairy house tour can submit their creations now until June 30. For more information, click here.

Tickets for the fairy house festival are $12, and will be available for purchase online and at the Artpark Box Office.