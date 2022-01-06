TR Site holding free outdoor concerts during Allentown Art Festival

Both concerts are free to the public and will be held on June 11 and June 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the TR Site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Allentown Art Festival is right around the corner, and anyone planning on attending this year's event can expect to hear some live music on Delaware Avenue.

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site (TR Site) announced on Wednesday that it will have live music during the festival weekend. Two Western New York jazz groups, The Bobby Militello Quartet and Sar People, will perform on the front lawn of the TR Site each afternoon of the festival.

"After two years of disappointing but necessary cancellations, we felt this was an opportune time to bring the suggestion of live music to the Allentown Art Festival organizers," said Stanton Hudson, executive director of the TR Site. "We’re also testing the waters to see if a music series could work as part of our organization’s programming."