Totally Buffalo Festival returns to Buffalo RiverWorks

Organizers say they are excited to be back at full strength, and full size, with no COVID restrictions to worry about.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Totally Buffalo Festival returned to Buffalo RiverWorks this weekend.

The fun kicked off Saturday morning with live music and family-friendly activities. Some 90 local vendors are part of the festival, with things such as Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, jewelry, and much more for sale.

"It's a celebration of Buffalo, and Western New York, and all of the talented people we have here, and what we love about it. We like to kind of make this the one that kicks off festival season in the summer," said Scott Celani, who is the vice president of Totally Buffalo Inc.

The fifth annual festival is also working to collect diapers and other donations for the Jefferson Avenue community this weekend.