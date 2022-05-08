The Buffalo Zoo is hosting a new immersive display this summer

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights will be at the zoo every weekend from June 2 to August 7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is bringing a brand-new immersive experience to Buffalo this summer.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights presented by Five Star Bank will feature large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns in the interactive display.

The display will be available every Thursday through Sunday starting June 2 to August 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In addition to the lanterns, attendees will be able to enjoy Asian-inspired food and drink. A Beer Garden will also be available with specialty beverages.

Other attractions like the train, carousel and shopping will also be available.