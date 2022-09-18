x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County

Sunday's hands-on training included stations for hose line advancement, search and rescue, forced entry, and other survival skills.

More Videos

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center.

The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character in first responders.

"It's that brotherhood, sisterhood," Jessica Strom, an Erie County fire instructor, told 2 On Your Side. "It's giving back to the community. It's that sense of pride. You learn a ton of life skills, and you make long-lasting friendships."

Sunday's hands-on training included stations for hose line advancement, search and rescue, forced entry, and other survival skills.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out