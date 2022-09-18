Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County

Sunday's hands-on training included stations for hose line advancement, search and rescue, forced entry, and other survival skills.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center.

The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character in first responders.

"It's that brotherhood, sisterhood," Jessica Strom, an Erie County fire instructor, told 2 On Your Side. "It's giving back to the community. It's that sense of pride. You learn a ton of life skills, and you make long-lasting friendships."