Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies

Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly.

Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given.

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death.

"It is an extremely emotional time for the Buffalo Fire Department as we grieve together over the loss of Battalion Chief Mark Hillary, one of our best and brightest. Deepest sympathy and condolences to Mark's family, friends and fellow firefighters," Renaldo said.

Buffalo Police also issued a statement.

"The Buffalo Police Department stands together with the Buffalo Fire Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Buffalo Fire Department Chief Mark Hillery, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15th."

