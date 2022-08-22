3 Williamsville firefighters honored for 50 years of service

Rick Andrews, James Olivieri, and Douglas Richardson have each been with the fire department for 50 years.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three Williamsville firefighters were honored Monday night for their decades of service.

They joined the force in 1972. They were presented with proclamations at the Williamsville Village board meeting.

The trio has dedicated their lives to saving others and playing a vital role in the community.

"It's a group of people that keeps the comradery together. They're friends, they're comrades, people that you've been with all these years and you've seen a lot of people come and go but a lot of us have stayed for this many years," said Rick Andrews.