9/11 banner posted days after attack in NYC will be in Buffalo this weekend

The banner will be in Cheektowaga on Saturday and in Hamburg on Sunday.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An original banner that was hung up in New York City right after 9/11 has made its way for Buffalo just in time for the 21st anniversary.

Engine 36 is one of the fire crews who responded to the terrorist attacks in 2001. They had the idea to create that banner. It's now in Cheektowaga at the Bellevue Fire Department.

"It's something with having the Tunnel of Towers run this year, it was available and wanted to bring it here. Bring it home," said Jimmy Bauld, a West Seneca native turned NYC firefighter.

He brought the 100-pound banner to Western New York from New York City.

It's been hung at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, the Flight 93 Memorial, and now in Buffalo to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters during the Tunnel of Towers 5K on Saturday.

Lisa Amatura of Williamsville will run the race for a second year in a row.

She was in New York City for a work meeting at the North Tower on the 78th floor. As she was preparing for the meeting, the first plane hit just a few floors above her.

"The building shook. I thought it was maybe a gas explosion, and it listed a little bit from side to side," Amatura said.

As she tried to get out using the stairs, around the 40th floor, she started to see firefighters.

"One of the firefighters who was coming up looked at me and said, I get to do all of this for $30,000 a year.' He was making his way up to the danger while we were making our way down," Amatura said.

It took an hour to get to the first floor, and when she finally did see first responders, they told her to not look behind her and run as fast as she could.

A week later, she found out she was pregnant with her now 20-year-old daughter.

All three of her kids will run with her Saturday to remind everyone they can't forget.

"I look at the blessings that have really been bestowed on our family and it's only been because of those people who helped save us," Amatura said.

Registration for the Tunnel to Towers 5k begins at 7 a.m. Saturday.