Erie County to offer COVID-19 testing clinic after new cases traced to local church

The Erie County Department of Health is holding a one-day clinic because a set of individuals tested positive after attending events at a local church

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be conducting a one-day clinic on Friday for diagnostic COVID-19 testing after a number of new cases have been traced back to the New Zion Baptist Church in Buffalo.

The new cases were traced to the church by the Department of Health's contact tracing team.

"Contact tracing is about breaking the chain of transmission,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Our epidemiology team is working with New Zion leadership to communicate directly with its congregation, inform them of their potential exposure and encourage them and their families to get a free diagnostic COVID-19 test at this clinic.”

The site will be active in the parking lot of the church on Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for walk-up and drive-thru visits. Anybody who participated in activities at the church is strongly encouraged to get tested. A list of all available county or state run testing sites can be found here.

“This is the first time that we have used knowledge from our case investigations to coordinate a clinic to stop the chain of transmission,” said Dr. Burstein. “We have a chance to prevent a small grouping of new cases from becoming a much larger outbreak"