New COVID-19 cases in Erie County highest among those 20-29 years old

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials continue to be concerned about the number of young people who are testing positive for COVID-19.

New numbers released Wednesday for the week ending July 25, show the greatest number of new cases, nearly 31%, are among those 20-29 years old. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says those in that group are catching it from going out to bars and restaurants, because that's what they are telling health officials.

Poloncarz says new cases among the older population have dropped because, unlike those who are younger, they are taking the virus risk seriously and limiting their activities and interactions.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says Erie County continues to perform 20,000 COVID-19 tests per week and that they do have a steady supply, after being asked about reported shortages in other places like hospitals.