Erie County Sheriff's Office host child car seat safety checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting several car seat safety checks during Child Passenger Safety week, which is held from September 19-25.

The goal is to educate parents, grandparents and guardians about choosing the correct car seat, booster seat and seat belts, as well as installing them properly.

The sheriff's office says vehicle crashes are the leading killer of children, and that data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows nearly half of car seats are misused.

All car seat checks will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations.

• September 20 – Clarence Town Hall, 5 Town Place, Clarence

• September 21 – Alden Town Hall, 3311 Wende Rd., Alden

• September 22 – Elma Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road, Elma

• September 23 – Town of Colden, 8812 Rte. 240, Colden

• September 24 – North Collins Town Hall, 10571 Main St., North Collins

• September 25 – Village of Springville, 65 Franklin St.

For more information on car or booster seats, check out the NHTSA.GOV website.