Erie County Sheriff's Office looking to identify person of interest in car theft

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard is asking anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo to call dispatchers at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-060551.

IRVING, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in a vehicle theft that happened over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says a vehicle was reported stolen on August 20 from the Native Pride Too store on the Seneca Nation of Indians Territory. Deputies later located the vehicle and collected surveillance photos from Cabana Sam’s Restaurant at Sunset Bay.

The person of interest can be seen in the surveillance photo above. Deputies point out that the individual has a tattoo on their right bicep.

Can you help ID the POI in the surveillance photos? pic.twitter.com/DkYR3wxtZH — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) August 23, 2021