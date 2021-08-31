Erie County Sheriff's looking for information on stolen construction equipment

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is seeking information about stolen construction equipment in South Wales.
On August 21, a 2016 Kubota R-630 frontend loader was stolen from a a Dollar General store construction site on Olean Road in South Wales. The Sheriff's Office received information that the equipment was seen driving on Underhill and Mills Roads in West Falls, Aurora, Colden, and South Wales around 5:00 p.m.
People who have information can call the Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-061152.